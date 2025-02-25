A Casual Friendship Turned into Something Deeper For Wendy and Jude

Sometimes, you don’t see love coming – it just happens! Wendy and Jude’s story is a perfect example. What started as a casual friendship in 2014—when Wendy’s cousin introduced her to Jude—slowly blossomed into something deeper.

From helping Wendy settle into school and introducing her as his “baby cousin” to being her rock after heartbreak, the universe was definitely foreshadowing the bliss to come. It wasn’t until one fateful missed flight and a stolen kiss that their connection turned into undeniable love.

After years of friendship, a breakup, and even trying to move on, they found their way back to each other. On her 25th birthday, they reconnected, and it was clear they were meant to be. Five months later, Jude sealed the deal, asking Wendy to be his wife.

Enjoy their beautiful love story just as Wendy tells it, and their lovely photos below:

How we met

By the bride, Wendy:

I met Jude in 2014 right after I finished writing my WAEC and was waiting for admission into the university. At that time, my cousin was dating his friend, and when I mentioned I was looking for admission, Jude helped me get into his school, introducing me to everyone as his “baby cousin” (lol). I tried to set him up with my friends, but he always said, “Wendy, the vibe is just not there.” Little did I know that love had other plans!

To cut the long story short, I had just come out of a really tough heartbreak, and Jude was always there for me during that time. I didn’t see it as anything serious at the time. We grew so close that we started calling each other best friends. One holiday, as I was heading back to school with Jude, my cousin, and some friends, we were running late for our flight. Jude was already at the airport, but when he didn’t see me, he decided to wait, not caring that he would miss his flight. In the end, we all missed our flight and had to get an apartment near the airport to catch the first flight the next day. Jude and I spent the night talking deeply, and he stole a kiss that ignited feelings in me that have lasted ever since.

Of course, not all relationships are smooth sailing; we had our share of ups and downs, which even led to a breakup. We tried seeing other people, but nothing worked out. On my 25th birthday, Jude reached out to me, and we decided to put everything behind us. I invited him to my birthday dinner, and when I saw him, all those feelings came rushing back. At that moment, I realized I wasn’t ready to let go. Fast forward to five months later after my birthday, he asked me to be his wife because he didn’t want to ever lose me again, and I said yes to the absolute love of my life.

