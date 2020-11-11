AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 360

Connect with us

AsoEbi Bella

Published

3 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

#AsoEbiBella @oven_secret looks stunning
Makeup: @alrosalhairtomakeupartistry
Dress: @anabelle_studios
Purse: @vintageandsequin

Asooke: @wovenmarketafrica Tailored: @marveeofficial Makeup: @peaceibadin_mua Photography: @temiolukayweddings⠀

@yetundefatogun
MUA @ruthbrightbeauty

Makeup: @teefahs_glam
Gele: @gele_by_segunlagos
Dress: @adopolra_creations

@ salemchad Makeup @bare2beauty Photography @tosin_josh

#AsoEbiBella @ifeposimi

#AsoEbiabella @rantimifabrics @rantimii__

Dress by @maisondehelen

@neo_akpofure
Outfit: @trax_apparel

#AsoEbiBella @jesikarh

#AsoEbiBella

Dress @zene_reyra

#AsoEbiBella @thoniabankz
MUA: @jasmynlooks ⁣

@adorable_ada
Dress: @houseofsolange
Makeup: @josey_iv

@thedorathybachor Dress: @topefnr
Makeup: @anitabrows
Hair: @traycieespieces
Shoes: @fhluxurylagos
Photography: @abusalamiphotography

Bride: @iamnini Dress: @marveeofficial
Makeup: @zainabazeez
Hair: @beedaisyhair
Hair styling: @ferdinandshair
Photography: @tope_horpload

Belle @beverly_osu
Outfit @ericamoorebrand
📸 @ovia_reflex

#AsoEbiBella @ceec_official
Photography : @yomi.visuals
Dress: @ericamoorebrand
Makeup: @bibyonce
Hair: @vannitudeshair

Belle @aderonkedime_piece
Dress @petonni.ng
Mua @pearlztouch

#AsoEbiBella @optimuspet05

#AsoEbiBella @temiotedola

#AsoEbiBella @esianderson Outfit: @xesi_apparel Print: @linafabrics Bag: @_bagttitude_

@imani_mshagari
Makeup @dazeita
Location @momodu_studios
Photography: @momodumedia

@ozinna
Dress : @bxfrox
Bag : @oralagos
Hair : @sheekhairbyelvira

#AsoEbiBella @_kemii Outfit @jane.uati 😍
Make up & head wrap @chica_allures 😍

@elizeey_beautyplus
Makeup and gele @hartiesmakeovers
Outfits @adopolra_creations
Asooke @adopolra_creations
Photography @asikoblaq

Beautiful couple
Dress: @adencollections
Makeup: @cynellah_makeovers
Photography : @kefe_j

Photographer @dnl_lens
Dress @asorewa.com.ng
Makeup @paul_glam

Kids!

Via: @colordkidz

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

 

