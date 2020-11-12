Style
Willma Gendb Fronts Greta Constantine’s Spring Summer 2021 Collection
Canadian brand Greta Constantine released their spring Summer 2021 collection which was a riotous burst of colour.
The ready-to-wear womenswear brand is based in Toronto, Canada. Founded in 2006 by designers. Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong, the label is derived from the combination of the name of the latter’s mother, Greta, with that of the former’s grandfather, Constantine. The collection is available in over 40-doors worldwide across 15-countries including Al Othman, the Etoile Group, Nordstrom, and both Moda Operandi and Farfetch online.
Credits
Photography: @carlosalyse
Stylist: @zeinaesmail
Hair: @adrianc969
Makeup: @melissagibsonmua
Model: @iamwilliow