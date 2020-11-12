Connect with us

Willma Gendb Fronts Greta Constantine's Spring Summer 2021 Collection

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 360

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Chic to Work: Issue 48

Nyma Tang Just Nailed Activewear Style In These Fabletics Looks

The Label Behind Your Favourite Adire Looks Just Launched A Brand New Collection

Check Out this new "Sisi Eko" Collection From The Lagos Shirt factory!

This Debut Collection by Josh Amor is Worth Your Attention

This Lavish Alice x Patricia Bright Collaboration Is Everything Your Wardrobe Needs RN

Need Fashionable Pieces For Your Wardrobe? This KochHouse Collection Has You Covered

BellaNaija Style's Best Dressed of the Week: Erica Nlewedim, Julitha Kabete, Denola Grey & More

Willma Gendb Fronts Greta Constantine’s Spring Summer 2021 Collection

4 hours ago

Canadian brand Greta Constantine released their spring Summer 2021 collection which was a riotous burst of colour. 

The ready-to-wear womenswear brand is based in Toronto, Canada. Founded in 2006 by designers. Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong, the label is derived from the combination of the name of the latter’s mother, Greta, with that of the former’s grandfather, Constantine. The collection is available in over 40-doors worldwide across 15-countries including Al Othman, the Etoile Group, Nordstrom, and both Moda Operandi and Farfetch online. 

Credits

Photography: @carlosalyse

Stylist: @zeinaesmail

Hair: @adrianc969

Makeup: @melissagibsonmua

Model: @iamwilliow

