The Fashionable Pieces Influencer Kitan Akinniraye is Loving For Fall

BellaNaija Style

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Beauty influencer Kitan Akinniraye filled us in on her top pieces for Fall. Her wardrobe picks included varying pieces from bold animal prints to relaxed athleisure looks she swears by. We really loved this casual lookbook for its versatility – she opted for pieces that can be easily mixed and matched to create a range looks.

Keep scrolling to check out Kitan’s fall outfit ideas:

On her channel she shared:

Hope you like my Casual fall outfits 🙂 Which look is your fave? Let me know! Since you LOVED my first one, I thought it’d be nice to do another fall fashion lookbook especially with all the nice fall trends out now. Fall style is lit. Definitely my favorite season. hands down. Let me know if you want me to do more as well!

