All the Stylish Matching Sets You Need to See Now on #BellaStylista: Issue 121

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks, and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

@kie_kie__
@yukiakinosho
@serrabellum
@seretix
@chiomagoodhair
@omowunmi_dada
@ebuka
@taymesan_
@ronkeraji

That wraps it up for Issue 121!

If you'd like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

 

BellaNaija Style

