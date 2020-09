This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.

Rita Dominic

Mpho Tsila

Sophiology

Nyma Tang

Bola Edun

Kitan Akinniraye

Oumy Ndiaye

Nikita Baffour

Eki Ogunbor

Dodos Itegboje