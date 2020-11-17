This Nevada Bridge film “To All The Broken Hearted” Highlights PTSD & the Importance of Mental Health – Watch the Trailer Here

Another Nollywood special is coming to the cinemas this November.

“To All The Broken Hearted” is a Nevada Bridge original film which stars Gideon Okeke, Ego Nwosu, Uche Elendu, Bimbo Akintola, Desmond Elliot and many more exceptional actors.

The Desmond Elliot directed film highlights the reality of heart break, post-traumatic stress disorder and the importance of mental health and sanity.

“To All The Broken Hearted” will be available in cinemas from November 27th.

Watch the trailer below: