Empress Njamah is Coming Through with all the Birthday Energy
She’s such a hot stepper!
It’s Empress Njamah‘s birthday and she’s serving major looks and showing off her 🔥 dance moves.
The Nollywood actress shared these lovely and energetic photos with a must-watch dance video to remind us just how ready she is to keep taking on the world. She wrote,
I’m officially a year older today and much cooler than ever. What Do you think😜😜😜
Happy birthday to me!!!💃💃💃💃💃
My being alive and healthy today is as a result of none other than the almighty God. I’ll forever be grateful to you, God. Happy birthday to ME,MYSELF N I
Watch the video:
Photo Credit: @empressnjamah