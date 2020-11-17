Empress Njamah is Coming Through with all the Birthday Energy

She’s such a hot stepper!

It’s Empress Njamah‘s birthday and she’s serving major looks and showing off her 🔥 dance moves.

The Nollywood actress shared these lovely and energetic photos with a must-watch dance video to remind us just how ready she is to keep taking on the world. She wrote,

I’m officially a year older today and much cooler than ever. What Do you think😜😜😜

Happy birthday to me!!!💃💃💃💃💃

My being alive and healthy today is as a result of none other than the almighty God. I’ll forever be grateful to you, God. Happy birthday to ME,MYSELF N I