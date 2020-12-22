Connect with us

It was All Love, Cheer & Glam at Adetola & Tolulope’s Wedding in Lagos

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 

Love is indeed a beautiful thing. And we know that everyone deserves love. So for every time that love happens, our hearts do a complete happy dance!

Adeola and her hearth throb, Tolulope are giving us everything to be giddy about. The love birds embarked on their journey to forever in grand style. They tied the knot traditionally with the blessings of their family. It was an array of culture, love, and happiness with more than enough to eat and drink. After which, they sealed it off completely with an exquisite white wedding ceremony. From their traditional engagement to the white wedding, everything was a hit back to back! 😎

As the saying goes, if it isn’t in photos, then it never happened. Well, all the amazing moments from #ThatTTLove grand celebration were captured in beautiful frames. Enjoy the photos below!

And the traditional engagement begins…

White Wedding

Now let’s head over to the reception…


 

Credits

Traditional Engagement

 

Bride@adedivastr

Bridal hand fans: @nellishbridals
Planner@atmosphericevents
Photography: @tosin_josh
Makeup: @ariyike_mua
Fabrics: @kiksfabrics
Gele@oni_gele

White Wedding

Photography: @tosin_josh
Bridal stylist@adedivastr
Bridal hand fans: @nellishbridals
Bouquet: @atmosphericevents
Planner@atmosphericevents
Makeup: @ariyike_mua
Fabrics: @kiksfabrics
Hair: @adefunkeee
Hair Vine: @adedivastr | @nellabeads
MC@mc_ideee
DJ@illestdjkflow
Robe@olivadewearhouse
Earrings @pinkperfection_accessories

