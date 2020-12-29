We Can’t Wait to Meet Claire & Akah Nnani’s Baby | Watch the Super Cute Announcement Video

It seems Akah Nnani and Claire have welcomed a little cutie.

The new parents took to Instagram to share the news with an adorable video showing a scan of baby Nnani. Akah captioned the video:

BEST GIFT EVER!! (unboxing)

This has been the bestest Christmas of my entire life!!!! Myself and my wife wanna share with you, a tinsy winsy bit of the goodness that God blessed us with. Happy holidays from us three.

While new mum Claire, wrote:

It’s a Detty Diaper December for me 😂🎄🥳❤️ 2020 turned out to be a blessing. #pregnancyannouncement #itsababy @akahandclaire

Congratulations to the new parents!

Watch the video below: