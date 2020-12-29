Connect with us

We Can't Wait to Meet Claire & Akah Nnani's Baby | Watch the Super Cute Announcement Video

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Nancy Isime Learns that Love is Hard Work in "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards"

REDTV Stars Answer some Fun Questions in this Christmas Special

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Biodun Stephen’s "Introducing the Kujus" Shows a Family at War

It's all Love, Laughter & Everything 'In-Between' on Episode 2 of "The Men's Club" Holiday Special

Catch the Final Chapter of Blessing Egbe's Biblical Parable of "The Ten Virgins"

It's the Season Finale of Neptune 3’s "Table For Two: A Series of First Dates"

"The Men's Club" Holiday Special is Finally Here | Watch on BN TV

Don't Miss Episode 2 (Premium Tears) of Ndani TV's Series "Game On"

Elsa Majimbo discusses Rising Fame on TikTok & Future Plans on No Filter With Naomi Campbell

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 mins ago

 on

It seems Akah Nnani and Claire have welcomed a little cutie.

The new parents took to Instagram to share the news with an adorable video showing a scan of baby Nnani. Akah captioned the video:

BEST GIFT EVER!! (unboxing)
This has been the bestest Christmas of my entire life!!!! Myself and my wife wanna share with you, a tinsy winsy bit of the goodness that God blessed us with.

Happy holidays from us three.

While new mum Claire, wrote:

It’s a Detty Diaper December for me 😂🎄🥳❤️ 2020 turned out to be a blessing. #pregnancyannouncement #itsababy @akahandclaire

Congratulations to the new parents!

Watch the video below:

