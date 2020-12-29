Movies & TV
We Can’t Wait to Meet Claire & Akah Nnani’s Baby | Watch the Super Cute Announcement Video
It seems Akah Nnani and Claire have welcomed a little cutie.
The new parents took to Instagram to share the news with an adorable video showing a scan of baby Nnani. Akah captioned the video:
BEST GIFT EVER!! (unboxing)
This has been the bestest Christmas of my entire life!!!! Myself and my wife wanna share with you, a tinsy winsy bit of the goodness that God blessed us with.
Happy holidays from us three.
While new mum Claire, wrote:
It’s a Detty Diaper December for me 😂🎄🥳❤️ 2020 turned out to be a blessing. #pregnancyannouncement #itsababy @akahandclaire
Congratulations to the new parents!
Watch the video below: