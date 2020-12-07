Connect with us

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired Living Sweet Spot

A Survivor & an Inspiration! You Should Read Our Conversation with Model Favour Nelson

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired Style

Stephen Tayo & Ola Ebiti make British Fashion Awards' "New Wave: Creatives" 2020 List

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Career Features Inspired

Adaeze Akpagbula of Farmspeak Technology is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Inspired

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is Forbes Africa's African of the Year

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Today’s Quote of the Day is by Ian Fleming.

You never get real adventures without a bit of risk somewhere.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BN2020Epilogues: 2020 taught Adebimpe to Accept Life as it Comes

From Uganda to Ethiopia, Here’s What’s Been Happening in Africa

Alabi Bisola: 21st Century Woman and the Tech Industry

Go Out and Vote oo

How Can We Build a Disability-Inclusive Society in Nigeria?
Advertisement
css.php