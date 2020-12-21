Connect with us

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

Congratulations to Temie Giwa-Tubosun of Lifebank for Winning the Global Citizen Prize for Business Leader!

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Africa Freedom Prize Speech focuses on Constructing a New Masculinity

Career Features Inspired

Odunayo Aliu of Bramble Network is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Today’s Quote of the ay is by Henry Ford.

Don’t find fault, find a remedy; anybody can complain.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Temi Olajide: How to Help your Kids Stop Fighting & Get Along Better

Fadeke Balogun: Top 10 Books Every Nigerian Needs to Read Before they Turn 18

BN2020Epilogues: Sholz Had a Good 2020 & is Hopeful that 2021 will be Better

BN Book Excerpt: Open Letters From Within by Biodun Abudu

Mfonobong Inyang: Footnotes for 2020, a Year & a Half
Advertisement
css.php