Burna Boy’s “African Giant” Album wins ‘Best World Album’ at 2020 Edison Awards

Grammy-nominated singer, Burna Boy won the ‘Best World Album’ award at the just-concluded 2020 Edison Awards.

His win makes him the first Nigerian to win the award, and the third African with Youssou N’Dour bagging it first in 1994 and Angélique Kidjo in 2018.

According to Michelle Kuypers, who gave a Jury report on how Burna Boy tackled corruption and other abuses in society, and how his project deserves the recognition of Edison Award.

Here’s what was said;