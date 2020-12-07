There’s Likely Going to be a Davido & Enisa Collabo

You probably would have seen the name Enisa trend on Twitter over the weekend, here’s why:

American artiste, Enisa just earned a collaboration with Nigeria’s very own Davido, who agreed to feature on the remix of her recent single, “Love Cycle“.

This collaboration was suggested from a tag by American Rapper, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, after Enisa asked fans who they would love to have on the remix of her single.

OMG‼️‼️❤️ ENISA ft DAVIDO “Love Cycle” (Remix) COMING SOON 😭 https://t.co/iHEFepFoS0 — ENISA (@IAmENISA) December 5, 2020

There’s even more: Nigerians are also showing her love by streaming her song massively and they have gone ahead to give her a Yourba name, Eniola, and the American star wholeheartedly accepted her new name.

Her Twitter timeline is pure vibes. Check out her recent tweets:

Ok guys so you made my real name “Enisa” & my Nigerian name “Eniola” top trending on Twitter today. This is the first time I ever trended on Twitter, this is crazy😱 OMOOOO🤣❤️ THE POWER you hold‼️🇳🇬 Follow my Instagram @IAmENISA I’m gonna go on live, we have to talk about this! pic.twitter.com/TiBqvaeQlk — ENISA (@IAmENISA) December 6, 2020

KPK OMOOOOOOO‼️🤣 — ENISA (@IAmENISA) December 6, 2020

Also teach me something else I should know! — ENISA (@IAmENISA) December 6, 2020

LMAO 🤣🤣 Who’s making these? this is hilarious but low key fire 👀🔥 Eniola looking good tho https://t.co/R1x0e1cESz — ENISA (@IAmENISA) December 6, 2020