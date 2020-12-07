Music
There’s Likely Going to be a Davido & Enisa Collabo
You probably would have seen the name Enisa trend on Twitter over the weekend, here’s why:
American artiste, Enisa just earned a collaboration with Nigeria’s very own Davido, who agreed to feature on the remix of her recent single, “Love Cycle“.
This collaboration was suggested from a tag by American Rapper, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, after Enisa asked fans who they would love to have on the remix of her single.
@davido https://t.co/USRUApjtLY
— ABOOGIEWITDAHOODIE (@ArtistHBTL) December 5, 2020
Let’s do it https://t.co/7F2miurmbT
— Davido (@davido) December 5, 2020
OMG‼️‼️❤️ ENISA ft DAVIDO “Love Cycle” (Remix) COMING SOON 😭 https://t.co/iHEFepFoS0
— ENISA (@IAmENISA) December 5, 2020
There’s even more: Nigerians are also showing her love by streaming her song massively and they have gone ahead to give her a Yourba name, Eniola, and the American star wholeheartedly accepted her new name.
Her Twitter timeline is pure vibes. Check out her recent tweets:
Ok guys so you made my real name “Enisa” & my Nigerian name “Eniola” top trending on Twitter today. This is the first time I ever trended on Twitter, this is crazy😱 OMOOOO🤣❤️ THE POWER you hold‼️🇳🇬 Follow my Instagram @IAmENISA I’m gonna go on live, we have to talk about this! pic.twitter.com/TiBqvaeQlk
— ENISA (@IAmENISA) December 6, 2020
KPK OMOOOOOOO‼️🤣
— ENISA (@IAmENISA) December 6, 2020
Also teach me something else I should know!
— ENISA (@IAmENISA) December 6, 2020
LMAO 🤣🤣 Who’s making these? this is hilarious but low key fire 👀🔥 Eniola looking good tho https://t.co/R1x0e1cESz
— ENISA (@IAmENISA) December 6, 2020
Nigeria first ❤️
— ENISA (@IAmENISA) December 5, 2020