There’s Likely Going to be a Davido & Enisa Collabo

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

You probably would have seen the name Enisa trend on Twitter over the weekend, here’s why:

American artiste, Enisa just earned a collaboration with Nigeria’s very own Davido, who agreed to feature on the remix of her recent single, “Love Cycle“.

This collaboration was suggested from a tag by American Rapper, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, after Enisa asked fans who they would love to have on the remix of her single.

There’s even more: Nigerians are also showing her love by streaming her song massively and they have gone ahead to give her a Yourba name, Eniola, and the American star wholeheartedly accepted her new name.

Her Twitter timeline is pure vibes. Check out her recent tweets:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

