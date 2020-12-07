“Still Family, Always” Temmie Ovwosa & Olamide have Resolved their Issues

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

40 mins ago

 on

On Monday, December 7, former YBNL artist Temmie Ovwosa popularly called YBNL princess by the label boss Olamide shared a thread on her official page where she alleged that the Afrobeats superstar, Olamide only allowed her to release four singles and four videos in the 5 years that she worked with the record label.

In her words,

Omo, it’s YBNL thinking that I’m going to keep quiet after they fucked be over for nearly 5 years, My voice may not be loud but I fit shout. You don’t give a person hope & snatch it from them. Olamide Adedeji, I will always have your name in my mouth. Silence is not my language.

5 years, 4 singles, 4 videos. If that’s how he got to where he is he should come and explain @olamide!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Temmie was signed to YBNL Nation in May 2016, after which she released her debut single “Jabole“.

Although Olamide is yet to respond to the allegations, several social media users have expressed their thoughts. While some think that there may be some truth in Temmie’s tweets, some people think that it was a means for the singer to promote her newly released album, or that she was just “being ungrateful”.

Few hours after Temmie made these allegations on Twitter, she shared another tweet where she claimed that she had a meeting with Olamide and all their issues have been resolved. She wrote: “I had a meeting with @Olamide and all issues have been resolved. Still Family, Always”

Photo Credit: @THETemmieOvwasa

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

