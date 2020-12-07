“Still Family, Always” Temmie Ovwosa & Olamide have Resolved their Issues

On Monday, December 7, former YBNL artist Temmie Ovwosa popularly called YBNL princess by the label boss Olamide shared a thread on her official page where she alleged that the Afrobeats superstar, Olamide only allowed her to release four singles and four videos in the 5 years that she worked with the record label.

In her words,

Omo, it’s YBNL thinking that I’m going to keep quiet after they fucked be over for nearly 5 years, My voice may not be loud but I fit shout. You don’t give a person hope & snatch it from them. Olamide Adedeji, I will always have your name in my mouth. Silence is not my language. 5 years, 4 singles, 4 videos. If that’s how he got to where he is he should come and explain @olamide!!!!!!!!!!!!!

5 years, 4 singles, 4 videos.

If that’s how he got to where he is he should come and explain @olamide!!!!!!!!!!!!! — E be like say dem swear for me. They/Them/Theydy (@THETemmieOvwasa) December 7, 2020

Nigerians:- “Temmie You have not dropped any song in 2 years, lazy m artist “

Temmie:- “I actually recorded 3 albums and multiple singles that were never dropped by YBNL for no fucking reason and my shows were rejected by them making it hard for me to do anything!”

Nigerians:- pic.twitter.com/hvKaIYHfp7 — E be like say dem swear for me. They/Them/Theydy (@THETemmieOvwasa) December 7, 2020

Chinko, Xino, Lyta, Davolee, Picasso, Yomi blaze, Limerick,Temmie.

You give the world the impression that you’re kind but beneath the facade is a man that leaves a trail of broken dreams.

But then again, that’s what men do.

Your story will cease from my mouth when you kill me💕💋 https://t.co/JlN7Yihb60 — E be like say dem swear for me. They/Them/Theydy (@THETemmieOvwasa) December 7, 2020

@Olamide How the fuck do you keep a child you brought to Lagos all the way from ilorin in a house for almost 5 years without allowing her drop anything for 3 years,

You rejected all my shows for no fucking reason.

And I was nothing but grateful because at least I dey YBNL🤣🤣 https://t.co/JlN7Yihb60 — E be like say dem swear for me. They/Them/Theydy (@THETemmieOvwasa) December 7, 2020

Depending on your fans to bully me into silence, My dia nobody can bully someone that doesn’t have shame 😂

And those ass kickers who will lick anything as long as it has money attached to it will troop in.

If anything happens to me y’all know who to call. https://t.co/B0sbM1dpCA — E be like say dem swear for me. They/Them/Theydy (@THETemmieOvwasa) December 7, 2020

Your faves are Homophobic Misogynistic fucks who don't give a fuck about you.

Know this and know peace or keep kissing their unwashed asses. https://t.co/y8G9uy7cQH — E be like say dem swear for me. They/Them/Theydy (@THETemmieOvwasa) December 7, 2020

Temmie was signed to YBNL Nation in May 2016, after which she released her debut single “Jabole“.

Although Olamide is yet to respond to the allegations, several social media users have expressed their thoughts. While some think that there may be some truth in Temmie’s tweets, some people think that it was a means for the singer to promote her newly released album, or that she was just “being ungrateful”.

Few hours after Temmie made these allegations on Twitter, she shared another tweet where she claimed that she had a meeting with Olamide and all their issues have been resolved. She wrote: “I had a meeting with @Olamide and all issues have been resolved. Still Family, Always”

I had a meeting with @Olamide and all issues have been resolved.

Still Family, Always💕 pic.twitter.com/LhRLBdcsyR — E be like say dem swear for me. They/Them/Theydy (@THETemmieOvwasa) December 7, 2020

Photo Credit: @THETemmieOvwasa