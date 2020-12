Jhybo teams up with the legendary Fuji artist Pasuma for this end of year festive groove called ‘Omo Ele‘.

“Omo Ele” is a fusion of rap/sing with alujo fuji. The song was produced with 80% live instrumentation to give it a unique feel merging the 2 genres. A street love song appreciating a lady that is loyal to her relationship with her partner.

Produced by Bahdman Clarke and mixed/mastered by Ice-Berg Beatz.

