New Video: Joeboy – Celebration

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Joeboy comes through with the visuals for his latest track “Celebration“.

Directed by Dammy Twitch, the video builds on the jubilant feel of “Celebration,” a festive track released with the aim of uplifting listeners during a season that, in a normal year, would be reserved for festive gatherings.

Its scenes depict life’s simple joys, with a colour scheme inspired by traditional Yoruba attire. “This video is all about having fun and being happy,” Joeboy says. “I wanted to pay homage to my origins and do something with traditional colours.”

Watch the video below:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

