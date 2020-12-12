The Safety of Online Spaces! Catch the First Episode of “Untold Facts” Season 5

In recent times, LGBT+ Nigerians have taken to social media as a safe space to assert, affirm and celebrate their identities. We have seen an increased visibility of LGBT+ Nigerians online, creating communities and chosen families.

In the first episode of “Untold Facts” season 5, Kiki Mordi sits with poet, photographer, and writer Lade Folabi and activist and poet Matthew Blaise to discuss how social media became a safe space for self-expression, the dangers that still exist for LGBT+ Nigerians online and how online spaces can be made even more inclusive and safe for them.

Watch the new episode below: