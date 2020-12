It’s the season finale of Lasisi Elenu’s “Mama and Papa Godspower” and on this episode, Papa Godspower prepares to travel to America.

The series produced by the popular comedian features a family of four – a man (Lasisi Elenu), his wife Ecquitus (Nonso Kalango) and his two children Godspower and Quality (Olamide Afolabi and Balogun Bashiru).

Watch the season finale below: