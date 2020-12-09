Connect with us

News

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo Re-Elected for Second Term

News

Petrol Will Now be Sold at ₦162.44

News

This Head-Turning Amede Collection Is Perfect For Relaxed Festivities

News

US Government includes Nigeria on Religious Freedom Blacklist | What It Means

News

Breakdancing is Officially an Olympic Sport

News

Nora Dadu'ut & Amaka Ugwueze win Senatorial Seat | See Who Else Won the Bye-Election

Career Features Inspired News

#BellaNaijaMCM Lawrence Afere of Springboard Nigeria is Helping Smallholder Farmers Grow Yield & Earn More

News

Nigerians Won't Have to Pay the Reciprocity Fee When Applying for a US Visa

News

CBN New Policy Alert: You can now Access Foreign Currency as sent from Overseas

News

IGP Mohammed Adamu directs Immediate Investigation into Lawsuit Against Judicial Panel of Inquiry

News

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo Re-Elected for Second Term

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, has been re-elected for a second term.

Results are said to have shown that he gained polled 51.59 per cent, while his main rival, opposition candidate John Mahama had 47.36 per cent of votes. In total Akufo-Addo polled, 6,730,413 votes whilst John Mahama secured 6,214,889 of the total votes cast.

Declaring Nana Akufo-Addo the winner, Jean Mensah, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, said: “By the power vested in me as the returning officer, it is my duty to announce Nana Akufo-Addo as the president-elect of Ghana”.

Photo Credit: NAkufoAddo

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BN2020Epilogues: Joan Learned About the Things that Matter in 2020

SmartWork Inc: What Everyone Needs to Know about Hypertension

Lee Ada’Eze: No Be by Twitter, People Need to Go Out & Vote!

#BN2020Epilogues: The Death of E’s Fiancé Broke Her in 2020

What’s the Big Deal About Flicking the Bean?
Advertisement
css.php