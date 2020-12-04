Noble Igwe talks Fatherhood on this Episode of “Baby Talk Show” with Wathoni Anyansi

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In this episode of “Baby Talk Show“, Noble Igwe talks to Wathoni Anyansi about his fatherhood experiences.

The father of two who describes himself as a “girl dad” says,

Fatherhood has been interesting. So a lot of people say you don’t plan it, and sometimes you plan fatherhood, but I want to think that my own fatherhood was planned. We knew we wanted to have a child and we planned towards having a child and it’s been amazing. I’ve got 2 girls… and I have been in their lives since the get-go till today.

Watch the episode below:

