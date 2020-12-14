Omah Lay, Tems & Her Manager Muyiwa Awomiyi have been Charged to Court in Uganda for Disobeying COVID-19 Protocols

According to the Ugandan Police Force, Omah Lay, Tems and her manager Muyiwa Awomiyi have been charged to a court in Uganda for performing at an unauthorized concert and disobeying COVID-19 protocols. They will be remanded till Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

On Sunday, Ugandan news outlet, The Independent, reported that Omah Lay got arrested by Katwe Police in Uganda alongside Tems after performing at an event tagged The Big Brunch, which held at Speke Resort, Wavamunno Rd, Kampala, Uganda.

In case you missed it, click here for more details.

Sharing the news on their official Twitter page, the Ugandan Police force wrote:

The Nigerian trio of Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems and Muyiwa Awomiyi have been charged to court in Makindye on charges of Negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious diseases C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act. The earlier plans of releasing them on police bond were suspended after their casefile was sanctioned by the Office of the DPP. They were jointly charged with four other Ugandans. All remanded till Wednesday 16.12.2020.

The earlier plans of releasing them on police bond, were suspended after their casefile was sanctioned by the Office of the DPP.

They were jointly charged with four other Ugandans. All remanded till Wednesday 16.12.2020. — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) December 14, 2020

Check out these update from Omah Lay’s Twitter page:

I’m in cuffs in Uganda right now with Tems — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 14, 2020

I’m just a singer trying to entertain, why am I being set up in Uganda? — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 14, 2020

I didn’t organize a show, I came on stage and saw teeming fans and sang to them… — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 14, 2020

Why am I being detained? Why am I not been given a right to a fair hearing? — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 14, 2020

Why is Uganda not letting @NigeriaMFA step into this? They have been trying to secure our release to no avail. — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 14, 2020

Is there something bigger at play in Uganda? Why do I have to take the fall for it??? — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 14, 2020

Photo Credit: Omahlay | Tems