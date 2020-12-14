Connect with us

Omah Lay, Tems & Her Manager Muyiwa Awomiyi have been Charged to Court in Uganda for Disobeying COVID-19 Protocols

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

According to the Ugandan Police Force, Omah Lay, Tems and her manager Muyiwa Awomiyi have been charged to a court in Uganda for performing at an unauthorized concert and disobeying COVID-19 protocols. They will be remanded till Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

On Sunday, Ugandan news outlet, The Independent, reported that Omah Lay got arrested by Katwe Police in Uganda alongside Tems after performing at an event tagged The Big Brunch, which held at Speke Resort, Wavamunno Rd, Kampala, Uganda.

In case you missed it, click here for more details.

Sharing the news on their official Twitter page, the Ugandan Police force wrote:

The Nigerian trio of Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems and Muyiwa Awomiyi have been charged to court in Makindye on charges of Negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious diseases C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act.

The earlier plans of releasing them on police bond were suspended after their casefile was sanctioned by the Office of the DPP.

They were jointly charged with four other Ugandans. All remanded till Wednesday 16.12.2020.

Check out these update from Omah Lay’s Twitter page:

Photo Credit: Omahlay | Tems

