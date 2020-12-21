Connect with us

BN TV

Chima Anyaso talks Transitioning from Business to Politics on “Under 40 CEOs”

BN TV

Need a DIY Christmas Hamper? Let Sisi Yemmie Show You How

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie has a Cookbook! Get All the Deets in Her New Vlog

BN TV

Eniola Badmus makes Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes & Steak with Rona on "Diary of an Inner Fat Girl"

BN TV

Holiday Beauty Routine, Content Creation & More! Watch Episode 3 of Dodos Uvieghara’s Vlogmas

BN TV

You Need to See the Kids’ Reaction to Adanna & David's Pregnancy Announcement (So Adorable!)

BN TV

Tolani Baj shares a One-Year Life Update on Her Move from America to Nigeria

BN TV Comedy

Here's Episode 2 'An Eye for An Eye' of Basketmouth’s Comedy Series "Papa Benji"

BN TV

Dolapo Grey's Chicken Fried Rice Recipe is Worth Trying

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: Funke Akindele-Bello, Eniola Badmus, Esther Eniola, Bimbo Thomas in “Omo Ghetto” | Watch

BN TV

Chima Anyaso talks Transitioning from Business to Politics on “Under 40 CEOs”

BN TV

Published

60 mins ago

 on

On this episode of “Under 40 CEOs“, Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) sits with Chima Anyaso, the CEO of Ceecon Energy Oil and Gas.

Born under a heavily influenced entrepreneurial environment in Enyimba City, Aba, Chima Anyaso not only took to business early in life, as his father was also a successful businessman in Aba. He took his time to attend the university first where he earned a bachelors degree before travelling to Lagos to begin his journey into business and soon had a break in the oil and gas industry.

At the age of 30, while many young men struggle to find their feet, Chima Anyaso had made his first billion and emerged as one of Nigeria’s youngest entrepreneur and business leaders. Encouraged by his successful ventures, Chima Anyaso was soon to venture into philanthropy.

Watch the episode below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: In this Isolated River

BN2020Epilogues: Ogechi is Acknowledging Every Little Blessing of the Year

Temi Olajide: How to Help your Kids Stop Fighting & Get Along Better

Fadeke Balogun: Top 10 Books Every Nigerian Needs to Read Before they Turn 18

BN2020Epilogues: Sholz Had a Good 2020 & is Hopeful that 2021 will be Better
Advertisement
css.php