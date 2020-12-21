Sisi Yemmie has a Cookbook! Get All the Deets in Her New Vlog

Yay! Sisi Yemmie has officially entered the cookbook game.

The lifestyle and food vlogger has made a name for herself through her cooking brand, which attracts tons of fans. Not only does she create content on her food vlog, but now she can add cookbook author to her list of accomplishments.

Sisi shared the great news in this new vlog and expressed how thrilled she is about the new book, which appropriately titled “A Time to Eat“.

Watch the vlog below: