Sisi Yemmie has a Cookbook! Get All the Deets in Her New Vlog

Eniola Badmus makes Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes & Steak with Rona on "Diary of an Inner Fat Girl"

Holiday Beauty Routine, Content Creation & More! Watch Episode 3 of Dodos Uvieghara’s Vlogmas

You Need to See the Kids Reaction to Adanna & David's Pregnancy Announcement (So Adorable!)

Tolani Baj shares a One-Year Life Update on Her Move from America to Nigeria

Here's Episode 2 'An Eye for An Eye' of Basketmouth’s Comedy Series "Papa Benji"

Dolapo Grey's Chicken Fried Rice Recipe is Worth Trying

#BNMovieFeature: Funke Akindele-Bello, Eniola Badmus, Esther Eniola, Bimbo Thomas in “Omo Ghetto” | Watch

Dodos Uvieghara's Soft Glam Makeup is Just in Time for the Holidays

Follow the Tale of Two Sisters on Episode 9 of Neptune 3's "Table for Two: A Series of First Dates"

Sisi Yemmie has a Cookbook! Get All the Deets in Her New Vlog

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Yay! Sisi Yemmie has officially entered the cookbook game.

The lifestyle and food vlogger has made a name for herself through her cooking brand, which attracts tons of fans. Not only does she create content on her food vlog, but now she can add cookbook author to her list of accomplishments.

Sisi shared the great news in this new vlog and expressed how thrilled she is about the new book, which appropriately titled “A Time to Eat“.

Watch the vlog below:

