Wizkid talks Music, Family & Everything in Between on “No Filter” with Naomi Campbell

BN TV

6 hours ago

Naomi Campbell’s YouTube series, “No Filter With Naomi” as so far, featured guests like beauty YouTuber Jackie Aina, Afrobeat pioneer Femi KutiDiddyWhoopi Goldberg, Venus and Serena Williams and the latest interviewee is Nigerian superstar, Wizkid.

For the latest episode of “No Filter with Naomi Campbell“, the supermodel sits with Afrobeats star, Wizkid as they discuss music, family, and everything in between.

Watch the video below:

