Take a Jaw-Dropping BTS Look at These Fun & Colourful Photos from Cuppy’s “Litty Lit” Music Video featuring Teni

Afrobeats Princess, Cuppy has dropped exclusive behind the scenes photos from her highly anticipated music video for “Litty Lit” featuring Teni.

The music video features a lot of colourful and fun shots that illustrate just how lit ‘Owambes’ are in Lagos!

This video follows up hits like “Jollof on the Jet” and “Karma” off the “Original Copy” album. The music video for “Litty Lit” premieres tomorrow, Thursday, December 16, be sure you don’t miss it!

