Ciara gets candid about her Pregnancy, Birth & Postpartum Recovery

Diane Russet is Answering Questions without Judgement in the 2nd Part of her YouTube Interactive Session

The First Teaser for Niyi Akinmolayan's "Prophetess" Has Arrived

7 Things Mory Coco wants Every Pregnant Person to Know

Let Sisi Yemmie Show You How You Can Enjoy Plantain in 5 Different Recipes

5 Care Tips for People Currently Experiencing COVID, According to Zainab Balogun

The Money Africa Story - Oluwatosin Olaseinde tells it all on this Episode of "Founders Connect"

Make Easy Moist Chocolate Muffins with Dolapo Grey's Recipe

So Much Drama in Wap TV's Forthcoming Series "The Village Headmaster" | Watch the Trailer Right Here

Mo Abudu addresses Allegations of Copyright Infringement made by Tobore Ovuorie in relation to "Òlòtūré"

Published

4 hours ago

 on

SELF is kicking off the New Year with artist, entrepreneur, and mother of 3, Ciara, as their January 2021 cover star.

She sat down with SELF to talk about working while pregnant, giving birth, and parenthood during the quarantine. From having her mask fall off while giving birth to the road to postpartum recovery, Ciara shares how gratitude and self-appreciation got her through.

She also talked about being pregnant during the pandemic and how it made her pregnancy feel like it was going 20 times slower than normal.

Watch the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

