Ciara gets candid about her Pregnancy, Birth & Postpartum Recovery

SELF is kicking off the New Year with artist, entrepreneur, and mother of 3, Ciara, as their January 2021 cover star.

She sat down with SELF to talk about working while pregnant, giving birth, and parenthood during the quarantine. From having her mask fall off while giving birth to the road to postpartum recovery, Ciara shares how gratitude and self-appreciation got her through.

She also talked about being pregnant during the pandemic and how it made her pregnancy feel like it was going 20 times slower than normal.

Watch the video below: