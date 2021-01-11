Must Watch Trailer: Nancy Isime, Bimbo Ademoye, Beverly Osu in “Creepy Lives Here”

“Fear is inevitable when the hunter is also hunted.”

The official trailer for Toka McBaror‘s forthcoming film “Creepy Lives Here” has premiered. The movie tells the tale of a group of friends who decide to go on a no phone creepy camping and their horrific experience.

“Creepy Lives Here” was executive produced by Kenneth Omeruo and stars amazing actors including Nancy Isime, Mike Godson, Bimbo Ademoye, Beverly Osu, Teddy A, Prince David Osei, Oyetoro Hafiz and Romeo Horsfall.

Watch the trailer below: