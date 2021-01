On episode 4 of Ndani TV‘s “Game On“, Tega is confused by all he has recently discovered about Saze, and Mayowa takes things to the next level in her plan to get Leye to see things differently.

“Game On” stars Ebenezer Eno, Omowunmi Dada, Ian Wordi, Eso Dike, Taye Arimoro, Eve Bankong and directed by Abimbola Craig.

Watch the new episode below: