BNMovieFeature is Starting the Year with Nollywood Classics! Watch Zack Orji, Liz Benson, Ngozi Ezeonu in “Glamour Girls”

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is starting the year 2021 with a bang, after we successfully delivered loads of entertaining movies in 2020 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

To begin the year, we’ll be showing a couple of Nollywood Classics and today’s movie is titled “Glamour Girls“. The film was produced and written by Kenneth Nnebue and directed by Chika Onukwufor.

“Glamour Girls” is the story about a village girl who was influenced by her friend to get a job in Lagos so as to live a better life.

The movie stars Liz Benson, Ngozi Ezeonu, Eucharia Anuobi, Pat Attah, Ernest Obi, Zack Orji, and others.

Watch the movie below: