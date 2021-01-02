Toke Makinwa has a Goodwill Message for the New Year on this Episode of “Toke Moments”

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

55 mins ago

 on

Toke Makinwa is dropping gems! In this episode of “Toke Moments“, she is doing a recap of the previous year and dishing out goodwill messages for the New Year. She says,

It’s a brand new year, welcome to 2021… Phewwwwwwwww! I’m sure we can all let out a huge sigh cos 2020 was quite the year. Here’s a quick catch up with you as we begin the new year, I hope to create even more engaging content with you all, Happy, Happy, Happy New year guys, pls put yourself first this year, you’ve been through so much and you have earned it. less drama more positive vibrations and beyond. Thank you all for constantly watching my content, pls subscribe, like, share and comment too.

Enjoy!

