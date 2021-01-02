Watch Episode 4 (The Client) of Basketmouth’s Comedy Series “Papa Benji”

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

36 mins ago

 on

Episode 4 of Basketmouth‘s comedy web series “Papa Benji” is here. This episode is tagged “The Client”.

Off his, The Zing Network production company, “Papa Benji” comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator and Basketmouth himself.

The comedy series follows the life of its eponymous character, Papa Benji, an industrious Igbo man who took a loan to start his pepper soup joint, which attends to many other interesting characters that come into the joint. Enjoy the rib-cracking dialogue and exchanges of customers and staff at the famous #PapaBenji pepper soup joint.

Have you heard the soundtracks for the web series? Click here in case you haven’t.

Missed the last episode? Catch up here

Watch the new episode below:

