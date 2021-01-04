Connect with us

BN TV

All About Kiddwaya's Journey So Far - From Breaking a few Hearts to Pressing a few Necks!

BN TV

Lydia Dinga Opens up about Therapy & a Getaway with Her Boo

BN TV Comedy

Catch Up on the Last Three Episodes of Femi Adebayo’s Comedy Series “Sisi”

BN TV

Make Condensed Milk at Home with Dolapo Grey's Simple Recipe

BN TV

Siyanda Dlamini of Regency Apartment Hotel bares it all in this Episode of "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV

The Return Home & the Greatness that Followed - Here's the 2nd Part of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s “BlackBox Interview”

BN TV

Need Something Different? Try Dolapo Grey's Fried Bread Recipe

BN TV

Ms Pepo & The Shady Bunch explore Song Lyrics on Episode 4 of "Shade Corner" Season 4

BN TV Comedy

Watch Episode 4 (The Client) of Basketmouth’s Comedy Series “Papa Benji”

BN TV

Toke Makinwa has a Goodwill Message for the New Year on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV

All About Kiddwaya’s Journey So Far – From Breaking a few Hearts to Pressing a few Necks!

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija season 5 star Kiddwaya is out with the second episode of his vlog which he tags “Live, Lifestyle, Love”. He describes it as an epic journey, saying:

So I got waved a couple times. Shot a few guns. Partied too hard. Broke a few hearts. Played with some lions. Threw some epic parties. Pissed off the nation. Pressed a few necks while pissing off the nation. Went with my partner in crime to another country and inspired a whole nation, but came back inspired. And here we are. January 2021. I’m about to piss off the world even more. So now we move.

Watch the video below.

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Uzezi Agboge: When Love isn’t Enough

Peter Molokwu: Let Go of New Year Resolutions & Focus on Being your Best Self

Chinwe Enyinna: There are Hidden Blessings in Every Situation

Tobi Lufadeju: Now is the Time to Get a Better Support System

Kolawole Ajayi: Road Safety Tips for Vulnerable Road Users
Advertisement
css.php