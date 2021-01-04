All About Kiddwaya’s Journey So Far – From Breaking a few Hearts to Pressing a few Necks!

Big Brother Naija season 5 star Kiddwaya is out with the second episode of his vlog which he tags “Live, Lifestyle, Love”. He describes it as an epic journey, saying:

So I got waved a couple times. Shot a few guns. Partied too hard. Broke a few hearts. Played with some lions. Threw some epic parties. Pissed off the nation. Pressed a few necks while pissing off the nation. Went with my partner in crime to another country and inspired a whole nation, but came back inspired. And here we are. January 2021. I’m about to piss off the world even more. So now we move.