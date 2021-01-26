It’s a Love Heist! See Modupe & Ademola’s Money Heist Themed Wedding

We’ve got so much to say about Modupe & Ademola’s big days. From their traditional wedding to their white wedding, everything about #LoveHeist2020 was a movie! These are not the only captivating things, as Modupe also shared their beautiful love story with us.

Modupe had met Ademola for the first time at his cousin’s wedding and Modupe knew that there was much more in store. After that day, their bond blossomed and now we have are two smitten lovebirds riding on their “forever” wave. Their traditional was was an exceptional burst of colours. All the richness of three different cultures – Itsekiri, Yoruba and Efik were fully represented. The fun did not end there as the couple had their white wedding in a unique style – a money heist themed wedding! It’s not hard to see why they are such an adorable pair. Sharing love for the same things (or show in this case 😉) is def top 5 signs of people in love.

Enjoy every bit of #LoveHeist2020 in the photos below. Al

How we met

By the bride, Modupe

I met Demola for the first time at his cousin’s wedding. This was after he had tried to persuade me many times to come to see him in Abuja when he used to work at NHA. When that didn’t work out, he found his way to Lagos and asked me out on a date, which was a wedding. Initially, it was just something I decided to do as I wasn’t doing anything else that Saturday. However, Immediately I met him, I knew right away that I was going to have the time of my life. I ended up leaving the wedding a bit early as I had to meet up with other friends.

The following day, I invited him to church with me. I soon realised that there was something about his company that I really enjoyed. We saw each other every day for the following 2 weeks and then he asked me to be his girlfriend. The rest, as they say, is history.

Now let’s head to the white wedding…