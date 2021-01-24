You Should Totally Catch Up with #BellaNaijaWeddingsFreshersWeek This Weekend

Hi there BellaNaijarians!

The past week at BellaNaija Weddings has been a jolly ride all the way. We had all the amazing contents you love, from love stories to top-notch wedding ceremonies, pre-wedding shoots, inspirations and bridal looks. All from new wedding vendors who have never been featured on BellaNaija Weddings. It was all so refreshing and exciting as some of these vendors gave us insight into their craft with lovely tips to go with them. It was indeed exciting times for all our fellow lovers of love and everything in between. If you missed anything this week, it’s totally okay. You know we always got you! 😉

Here’s a recap of everything that went down this week on www.bellanaijaweddings.com. Click on the title links for more on each story.