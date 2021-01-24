You Should Totally Catch Up with #BellaNaijaWeddingsFreshersWeek This Weekend

Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Hi there BellaNaijarians!

The past week at BellaNaija Weddings has been a jolly ride all the way. We had all the amazing contents you love, from love stories to top-notch wedding ceremonies, pre-wedding shoots, inspirations and bridal looks. All from new wedding vendors who have never been featured on BellaNaija Weddings. It was all so refreshing and exciting as some of these vendors gave us insight into their craft with lovely tips to go with them. It was indeed exciting times for all our fellow lovers of love and everything in between. If you missed anything this week, it’s totally okay. You know we always got you! 😉

Here’s a recap of everything that went down this week on www.bellanaijaweddings.com. Click on the title links for more on each story.

Princess & Kenneth’s Traditional Wedding in Ghana was Completely Beautiful!

Get Your Trad Look On Fleek With This Gorgeous Igbo Bridal Beauty

She Offered to Buy Him Food, Now Adebisi & Daniel are Hooked Forever + They Won Themselves a Free Getaway Wedding by DWA

It’s Beauty & The Badge! Emmanuella & Kenneth Went From Instagram DMs To A Fairytale

Captivate Everyone On Your Big Day With This Bridal Beauty Look

Bola & Kcee Have Us Thrilled With Their Outdoor White Wedding

Bola & Kcee’s Love Story Reminds us That Love is Unpredictable! 🤭

5 Must-Have Traditional Soups at Your Edo Wedding by Chillis Kitchen

Princess & Kayode Brought All The Heat To Their Pre-wedding Shoot!

Stun With Elegance in This Yoruba Bridal Beauty Look

Ezinwa & Uwem Progressed From Colleagues To Friends and Ultimately, Life Partners!

5 Quick & Easy Hairstyles for Your #BellaNaijaBridesmaids To Rock

 

This Sultry Beauty Look Is A Sure Bet For The Perfect Bridal Glow

Samira & Her Girls Had A Blast at Her Fabulous Bridal Shower

 

BellaNaija Weddings

