Style
The BN Style Recap: 25+ Too Good To Miss Stories From The Past Week!
Hi BellaNaijarians!
Are you a BellaStylista yet? We’re here trying to convert you with your weekly dose of style around Africa; it’s time for the BellaNaija Style Recap! Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome African style, beauty, and living website!
Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijastyle.com, share the links and subscribe to our newsletter as well.
Best Dressed Of The Week, Week Of July 26th: Who Killed It In The Style Stakes?
Our Top Beauty Instagrams This Week, July 26th : Who Was Your Fave?
@inidimaokajie in @myt5