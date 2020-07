Debbie Beeko is fast becoming one of our favourite fashion girls, her penchant for mixing trendy and classic pieces is basically infallible. The fashion It girl was a dream in the best selling ‘Attached shirt dress’ by Laide Fash.

The striped cotton poplin shirt dress was a perfect fit for Debbie’s height and build , she styled her outfit with simple makeup, bone straight locks and pink ankle strap heels.

Photo Credit: @laidefash

