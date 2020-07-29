Blair Eadie Just Proved She’s Definitely a 10 – And She’s Wearing All #BlackOwned Brands!

Blair Eadie is still serving looks – quarantine or not. The fashion mogul and super influencer has lent her considerable fashion clout to several Black designer brands, continuing to surprise and delight us with her colourful and preppy looks.

We also love that Blair mixes and matches colour and stays playful and full of fun prints, which is very much on brand for her. So far, Blair has posted a picture of herself in pieces from Sika Designs to Imad Eduso and more. Her whimsical looks encourage us to #buyBlack even more than ever. Keep scrolling to see her latest looks from outfits ahead.

Blair Eadie in Sika Designs

The stripes have it.

Blair Eadie in Christopher John Rogers

This hot pink look is everything.

Blair Eadie in Style Temple

Styling, accessories = on point as always.

Blair Eadie in Imad Eduso

Colour-blocking is this summer’s most playful trend.

Blair Eadie in Studio 189

This maxi dress is effervescent, and the print is beyond gorgeous.

Blair Eadie in Autumn Adeigbo

How cute is this Autumn Adeigbo headband?

We can’t wait to see more looks from #blackowned brands soon!

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!