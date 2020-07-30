Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 347

An Ode to Sam Adegoke’s Super Sharp Style on #Dynasty 

Blair Eadie Just Proved She's Definitely a 10 - And She's Wearing All #BlackOwned Brands!

BN Collection to Closet | Debbie Beeko in Laide Fash

The BN Style Recap: 25+ Too Good To Miss Stories From The Past Week!

Mofari Bridal's New Collection Is Full Of Stunningly Unconventional Wedding Dress Styles

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Kefilwe Mabote, Melody Molale, Chioma Ikokwu & More

BN Collection To Closet | Chioma Ikokwu In Lola Baej

Didi Olomide Just Nailed This Mugler & Chanel Look 🔥

How To Stay Stylish For A Summer At Home, According to Sylvie Mus

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 347

Bride- @ha.beeba Groom- @masar_soulman Photography- @kwakunickolarz_photography MUA- @a.n.a__makeover Bridesmaids makeup- @grays_glam

@keemamua

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

 

Makeup by @genoveramakeovers

@bubentu @liliankelvin5 Mua- @agbanysglam_ Gele- @violas_trendz

@Asoebibynina

@ronketiamiyu 💄@makeupbymoladehh Photo- @praise_that_photographer Accessories- @bhe_accessories @roney_arewa @veeva_artistry

@kimoprah Photography @nicoleadehi_valeo Hair and Makeup- @solangehairandbeauty Assistant – @[email protected] Videography- @asmfilmzoriginal

AsoEbiBella

@iamshagari_

Makeup- @tobilobamakeovers

muse- @queenola2 Makeup and gele @oteniaramakeovers Asooke @houseofasooke Jewelry @beadsbyoludee Photography @royal_images

@okeyjudeofficial in @jurio_luti
Photo: @kingmartins_
Shoes: @eyes_ng

@okeyjudeofficial & @sagnn in @jurio_luti
Photo: @kingmartins_
Shoes: @eyes_ng

@dose.oftiwa Makeup @_katecolors

@theadaa__

Photo- @ts.imagery_events

@nkechiblessingsunday Fabric- @apexfabrics Designed by @hennykarzcouture Gele- @abydouz_gele Facebeat- @blackrose_mua Shoe:Clutch- bags_warehouse1 Photography- @34sndpictures

@nickycoverings in @moofadesigns

@ebuka in @vanskere

@___tiwatopeoluwa

@odinacouture

#AsoEbiBella Glam @cattysglam_mua Styled by @swankyjerry Hair styled by @mizpeace_hair Dress @houseofsolange Photographer @hayoor my BFF Earings @wowaccessorries

@double_ds_twins

@toolzo
Dress – @flostyling @luxbybecca

@assajoliee

@hamisamobetto

@ehineta in @afrothrone

@bettinahtianah

@amoracreationofficiel

@_timini

@empress_dictabee

@a_yinna x @iamadunniade

@ayomifashion

@iyaboojofespris

@chicamastyle in @diyanu

@idia.aisien. Outfit- @desire1709fashion

@amberwomanco in @houseofderiole

@reginavanhelvert_ in @yartelgh

@ebeleigho_brand

@styleconnaisseur

@queenies_blog

@thebellestore Outfit- @19eleven__

Photo- @gazmadu

Rashidat Makeup by @b.e.a.u.t.i.f.i.e.d Photography @ovia_reflex Dress by @2207bytbally

@toyosishola1 in @divaz__couture Makeup by @debsbeautylounge Photography by @freshmemory_concept

@violaflair

Kids!

@zaeemsparks @bolajisparks 💎

@yemmynas

@lade_beautypalace

@grass_fields Kids @thejbtwins

@iamhamamat

@official_ka3na and her mini

@wig_awele

@yemmynas Dressed in @sophies_couture

