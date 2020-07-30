AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 347

Bride- @ha.beeba Groom- @masar_soulman Photography- @kwakunickolarz_photography MUA- @a.n.a__makeover Bridesmaids makeup- @grays_glam
@keemamua
An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
Makeup by @genoveramakeovers
@bubentu @liliankelvin5 Mua- @agbanysglam_ Gele- @violas_trendz
@Asoebibynina
@ronketiamiyu 💄@makeupbymoladehh Photo- @praise_that_photographer Accessories- @bhe_accessories @roney_arewa @veeva_artistry
@kimoprah Photography @nicoleadehi_valeo Hair and Makeup- @solangehairandbeauty Assistant – @[email protected] Videography- @asmfilmzoriginal
AsoEbiBella
@iamshagari_
Makeup- @tobilobamakeovers
muse- @queenola2 Makeup and gele @oteniaramakeovers Asooke @houseofasooke Jewelry @beadsbyoludee Photography @royal_images
@okeyjudeofficial in @jurio_luti
Photo: @kingmartins_
Shoes: @eyes_ng
@okeyjudeofficial & @sagnn in @jurio_luti
Photo: @kingmartins_
Shoes: @eyes_ng
@dose.oftiwa Makeup @_katecolors
@theadaa__
Photo- @ts.imagery_events
@nkechiblessingsunday Fabric- @apexfabrics Designed by @hennykarzcouture Gele- @abydouz_gele Facebeat- @blackrose_mua Shoe:Clutch- bags_warehouse1 Photography- @34sndpictures
@nickycoverings in @moofadesigns
@ebuka in @vanskere
@___tiwatopeoluwa
@odinacouture
#AsoEbiBella Glam @cattysglam_mua Styled by @swankyjerry Hair styled by @mizpeace_hair Dress @houseofsolange Photographer @hayoor my BFF Earings @wowaccessorries
@double_ds_twins
@toolzo
Dress – @flostyling @luxbybecca
@assajoliee
@hamisamobetto
@ehineta in @afrothrone
@bettinahtianah
@amoracreationofficiel
@_timini
@empress_dictabee
@a_yinna x @iamadunniade
@ayomifashion
@iyaboojofespris
@chicamastyle in @diyanu
@idia.aisien. Outfit- @desire1709fashion
@amberwomanco in @houseofderiole
@reginavanhelvert_ in @yartelgh
@ebeleigho_brand
@styleconnaisseur
@queenies_blog
@thebellestore Outfit- @19eleven__
Photo- @gazmadu
Rashidat Makeup by @b.e.a.u.t.i.f.i.e.d Photography @ovia_reflex Dress by @2207bytbally
@toyosishola1 in @divaz__couture Makeup by @debsbeautylounge Photography by @freshmemory_concept
@violaflair
Kids!
@zaeemsparks @bolajisparks 💎
@yemmynas
@lade_beautypalace
@grass_fields Kids @thejbtwins
@iamhamamat
@official_ka3na and her mini
@wig_awele
@yemmynas Dressed in @sophies_couture
We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!