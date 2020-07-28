Mofari Bridal’s New Collection Is Full Of Stunningly Unconventional Wedding Dress Styles

Nigerian womenswear designer Mofari just released its debut bridal collection “ROMANTICISM by MOFARI “ .

According to the creative director, Omowunmi Pillot :

Our new Bridal collection ‘ROMANTICISM’ is a testament of our promise to our brides, that the Mofari brand will indulge every request, satisfy every secret desire about the perfect wedding dress that our bride desires. We explore contemporary bridal silhouettes with progressive cuts and risque elements that add a hidden element of sass to even the most conservative bride through seventeen looks that cater to brides, bridesmaids, bridal guests. We explore structured bridal looks with boxy suiting and pleated peplums, offer a frothy alternative to the traditional wedding dress with ruched high-low skirting, offer fringed benefits and monochromatic looks for the rebellious bride.

At Mofari we embrace maximalism, and work with techniques that elevate designs and silhouettes. Our collection this season incorporates embroidery, beading, applique, as techniques through which we express the bride’s individuality. Our collection crosses eras, reinterpreting bridal trends from the demure conservatism of the Victorian Era to the experimentation of Afrofuturist bridal trends. The needs of all brides are considered and executed at Mofari, and we do not rest until our bride is ecstatic at how well her ideas are brought to life by our superior team of designers and craftswomen.

CREDITS

Brand- @mofari__

Photography – @emmanueloyeleke

Styling- @thestyleinfidel

Model- @preciousokoye

Hairstylist- @tobbiestouch

Makeup- @oshewabeauty

