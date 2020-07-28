Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

15 mins ago

 on

 

Today we are enjoying Rita and Bright‘s beautiful story.

The Ghanaian couple met in their third year at the university and started dating in their fourth year. Now they are ready to spend forever together. They started by creating this memorable pre-wedding session captured by iRed Photography at the Kempinski Hotel Accra.

Here’s a little backstory of how they met

How We Met
By the bride, Rita

It’s not the usual love story. It wasn’t love at first sight. It wasn’t a whirlwind romance. It was a slow, steady and beautiful burn. We met during our 3rd year at University and although I initially rejected his advances. Our friendship blossomed and we finally started dating in our 4th year.

Our Proposal Story
By the groom, Bright

I wanted the proposal to be special and so I flew her to South Africa and proposed to her on the beach. Without hesitation, Rita accepted to be my wife. Her love for me is unconditional and everyone deserves that kind of love.

 

Bright is a man of action rather than words, he never holds a grudge, he never brings up past events or arguments, he never holds anything over my head. Once it is done, it’s done… and so I’ve learned to do the same with him. We have chosen to love each other, we have chosen to weather whatever may come our way together and we know with the strength of God and our love for each other we will prevail.- Rita.

 

 

 

Credits

Photography: @iredphotography
Planner: @stylishsueno
Makeup: @glamtouch9
Dress: @yoli_koomson
Suit:: @fiifi_yeboah
Hair: @prikelshairltd
Videography: @blaqeyeconceptgh
Venue: @kempinskiaccra

