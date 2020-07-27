Lovers Forever! Claudia & Alex’s Beautiful Wedding in Ghana

The #AnderClaude9 couple is the reason why we are full of smiles today.

Claudia and Alex tied the knot in Ghana a couple of weeks back. As expected, a Ghanaian traditional wedding is definitely a feast of colours and the ever bright Kente. Then their white wedding was a beautiful intimate ceremony. It started with few family and friends at the church after which they moved to the reception with just a few guests as well.

Their reception was certainly a beauty + there was a surprise proposal in between. Keep scrolling to see their day as captured by Jema Photography. You should totally catch up on their pre-wedding shoot and traditional engagement too.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of love, peace and happiness.

Traditional Wedding





Credits

Planning/Coordination: @saventi.gh

Photography: @jemaweddings @jema_photography

Videography: @blaqeyeconceptgh

Event Styling/Decor: @ri_styled

Makeup: @lawrebabe_mua

Hairstyling: @ani_nessa

Bride’s Kente: @saadiasanusi

Dress: @akatasia_brides

Bridesmaids Hairstyling: @_oyes_haven_

Bridesmaid Dresses: @silverboat_apparel

Robe: @pnj_events_gh @everythingrobegh

Suit: @urbangreygh

Groomsmen suits: @urbangreygh

Catering: @cocoloungegh

Lighting: @megamac_stage_effects

Neon Lights: @everything_anything_luxury

MC: @mysterpratt

DJ: @wuushman01

Cake: @bessficreations

Location: @cocoloungegh