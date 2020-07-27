Connect with us

Weddings

Lovers Forever! Claudia & Alex's Beautiful Wedding in Ghana

Weddings

All The Stories You Should be Reading on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

Weddings

She Said Yes to the Man of her Dreams! Nneoma & Osaze's #BNBling + Love Story

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 346

Weddings

Zainab & Abba's Pre-wedding Shoot is Your Dose of Sweetness Today

Weddings

To Our Forever! Chidinma & Ugo's Traditional Wedding in Anambra

Weddings

He Just Couldn't Take His Eyes Off Her! Chiamaka & Chijioke's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Catch Up on These Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Weekend

Weddings

BN Wedding Video : Delali & Kobby's Wedding in Ghana

Weddings

BN Bridal: The Zyellegant by Ghanaian Actor Zynnell Zuh

Weddings

Lovers Forever! Claudia & Alex’s Beautiful Wedding in Ghana

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The #AnderClaude9  couple is the reason why we are full of smiles today.

Claudia and Alex tied the knot in Ghana a couple of weeks back. As expected, a Ghanaian traditional wedding is definitely a feast of colours and the ever bright Kente. Then their white wedding was a beautiful intimate ceremony. It started with few family and friends at the church after which they moved to the reception with just a few guests as well.

Their reception was certainly a beauty + there was a surprise proposal in between. Keep scrolling to see their day as captured by Jema Photography. You should totally catch up on their pre-wedding shoot and traditional engagement too.

 

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of love, peace and happiness.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

See more on https://www.bellanaijaweddings.com/alex-claudia-anderclaude9-white-wedding/ or link in bio Photography: @jema_photography @jemaweddings Planning/Coordination: @saventi.gh Videography: @blaqeyeconceptgh Event Styling/Decor: @ri_styled Makeup: @lawrebabe_mua Hairstyling: @ani_nessa Dress: @akatasia_brides Bridesmaids Hairstyling: @_oyes_haven_ Bridesmaid Dresses: @silverboat_apparel Robe: @pnj_events_gh @everythingrobegh Suit: @urbangreygh Groomsmen suits: @urbangreygh Catering: @cocoloungegh Lighting: @megamac_stage_effects Neon Lights: @everything_anything_luxury MC: @mysterpratt DJ: @wuushman01 Cake: @bessficreations Location: @cocoloungegh #BellaNaijaWeddings

A post shared by Africa's Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings) on

 

Traditional Wedding


 

 

Credits

Planning/Coordination: @saventi.gh
Photography: @jemaweddings @jema_photography
Videography: @blaqeyeconceptgh
Event Styling/Decor: @ri_styled
Makeup: @lawrebabe_mua
Hairstyling: @ani_nessa
Bride’s Kente: @saadiasanusi
Dress: @akatasia_brides
Bridesmaids Hairstyling: @_oyes_haven_
Bridesmaid Dresses: @silverboat_apparel
Robe: @pnj_events_gh @everythingrobegh
Suit: @urbangreygh
Groomsmen suits: @urbangreygh
Catering: @cocoloungegh
Lighting: @megamac_stage_effects
Neon Lights: @everything_anything_luxury
MC: @mysterpratt
DJ: @wuushman01
Cake: @bessficreations
Location: @cocoloungegh

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Akinlabi Ajelabi of Josla Electric is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Sola Amadi: Strive For Excellence at All Times

Money Matters with Nimi: Now that ‘Long Vac’ is Finally Here, What Are You Gonna Do with It?

Ene Abah: Nigeria’s International Image & the Blight of Internet Fraud

Omolola Olorunnisola: Here’s How To Help Your Children with Decision-Making

Advertisement
css.php