Weddings
Lovers Forever! Claudia & Alex’s Beautiful Wedding in Ghana
The #AnderClaude9 couple is the reason why we are full of smiles today.
Claudia and Alex tied the knot in Ghana a couple of weeks back. As expected, a Ghanaian traditional wedding is definitely a feast of colours and the ever bright Kente. Then their white wedding was a beautiful intimate ceremony. It started with few family and friends at the church after which they moved to the reception with just a few guests as well.
Their reception was certainly a beauty + there was a surprise proposal in between. Keep scrolling to see their day as captured by Jema Photography. You should totally catch up on their pre-wedding shoot and traditional engagement too.
BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of love, peace and happiness.
The groom and his guys coming through with the drip Planning/Coordination @saventi.gh Photography @jema_photography @jemaweddings Videography @blaqeyeconceptgh Event Styling/Decor @ri_styled MUA @lawrebabe_mua Hairstylist @Ani_nessa Bride’s Kente @saadiasanusi Second Dress @eldoti Bride’s Gown @akatasia_brides Robe @pnj_events_gh Grooms Kaftan @royaltybynanasei Groomsmen’s Kaftan @royaltybynanasei Grooms suit @urbangreygh Groomsmen suit @urbangreygh Catering @cocoloungegh #BellaNaijaWeddings www.bellanaijaweddings.com #GhanaianWeddings #GhanaWeddings #WeddingsinGhana #GroomsFashion #GroomsmenFashion
Yass! We are officially married. Photography @jema_photography Hair @ani_nessa Make up @lawrebabe_mua Videography @blaqeyeconceptgh Decor @ri_styled Bride's dress @saadiasanusi Dj @wuushman01 Mc @mysterpratt Planner @saventi.gh music @stonebwoyb @adina_thembi #BellaNaijaWeddings www.bellanaijaweddings.com Makeup @lawrebabe_muanaWeddings #WeddingsinGhana #GroomsFashion #GroomsmenFashion #BridalDress
Aww! A surprise #BNBling proposal at a wedding reception! Sweet Congratulations! Video @jema_photography #AnderClaude9 Planning/Coordination @saventi.gh Photography @jema_photography @jemaweddings Videography @blaqeyeconceptgh Event Styling/Decor @ri_styled MUA @lawrebabe_mua Hairstylist @ani_nessa Bride’s Robe @pnj_events_gh Gown @akatasia_brides #jemaweddings #ghanawedding #BellaNaijaWeddings
See more on https://www.bellanaijaweddings.com/alex-claudia-anderclaude9-white-wedding/ or link in bio Photography: @jema_photography @jemaweddings Planning/Coordination: @saventi.gh Videography: @blaqeyeconceptgh Event Styling/Decor: @ri_styled Makeup: @lawrebabe_mua Hairstyling: @ani_nessa Dress: @akatasia_brides Bridesmaids Hairstyling: @_oyes_haven_ Bridesmaid Dresses: @silverboat_apparel Robe: @pnj_events_gh @everythingrobegh Suit: @urbangreygh Groomsmen suits: @urbangreygh Catering: @cocoloungegh Lighting: @megamac_stage_effects Neon Lights: @everything_anything_luxury MC: @mysterpratt DJ: @wuushman01 Cake: @bessficreations Location: @cocoloungegh #BellaNaijaWeddings
