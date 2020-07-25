Weddings
All The Stories You Should be Reading on BellaNaija Weddings This Week
Hey BellaNaijarians,
Are you a lover of love and weddings? It has been super fun and giddy this week.
Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
First, let’s see the pre-wedding shoots and proposals this week.
It’s a Rwandese-Tanzanian Love Story Today!
A Supposed Birthday Party Turned Out to Be Kim’s Proposal
Thameena Has Found Her Soulmate in Ahmed!
Omotoyosi & Adedamola’s Pre-wedding Shoot is All Shades of Beautiful
Now let’s see the weddings…
We Can’t Get Enough of The #AnderClaude9 White Wedding in Ghana
Claudia & Alex’s Ghanaian Traditional Engagement was Colour popping Fab
Take a Look Behind the Scenes of Sabrina & Idris Elba’s Moroccan Wedding
Adedamola Came Knocking On Omotoyosi’s Door! See their Intimate Civil Wedding
Honeymoon spots you would love…
Honeymoon in This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Ubud is Perfect
Go Glamping With Nature in this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Thailand
Honeymoon in Spain Should Definitely be Exciting
Beauty looks we love…
This Yoruba Bridal Beauty Look is Just Like Fine Wine
This Nude Fulani Bridal Beauty is Gorg!
This Bold Red Lip is Just the Pop of Colour Your Bridal Glam Needs
This Beauty Look is Perfect for The Igbo Bride-to-be
We’ve Got The Perfect Bridal Beauty Look For You
Let This Vintage Bridal Shoot in Enugu Inspire Your Wedding Glam
Eva Lendel’s Less is More 2021 Bridal Collection is For Every Bride
Naeto C & Nicole’s 8th Anniversary Notes Are Everything
Let’s Talk About Your Household Finance by The Adanna & David Family
