All The Stories You Should be Reading on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

First, let’s see the pre-wedding shoots and proposals this week.

Now let’s see the weddings…

Honeymoon spots you would love…

Beauty looks we love…

Let’s see some trending wedding moments…