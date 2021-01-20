Connect with us

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 368

Style

#WorkWearFashion Your Ultimate Guide to Stylish Workwear: Issue 58

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Mercy Eke, Yemisi Abraham, Erica Nlewedim & More

Style

Here’s How a Ghanaian Influencer Nails the Effortlessly Chic Look Everyday!

Style

Every Cute Outfit Nomzamo Mbatha Wore on her Stylish Western Cape Vacation

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 367

Style

Richard Mofe Damijo looks Delectable in this New Freshbydotun Collection

Style

Style Star: Here are 10 Times Ini Edo Slayed in Black!

Style

This is How Style Stars are Rocking Pink this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 128

Style

Men's Fashion Inspiration: Here's how to Wear Bright Colours in 2021

Style

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 368

AsoEbi Bella

Published

37 mins ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

#Asoebibella @veezeebaybeh
Makeup @diolsclassics

#AsoEbiBella

Mua @demiwilliam
Photo @biyiadeleke
Designer @ceolumineeofficial

@cy__of__delta
Tailored by @cutie_fashionsense

@callmiigaga Makeup by @ara_oge_concepts
Fabric @moboluwafabr

Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak
Makeup @tennycoco
Location/interior @ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel

Photography @jema_photography
Kente and reception gowns- @saadiasanusi
Brides makeup- @shadesandbrushes @minas_makeupartistry
Brides hair – @revupsalongh

Photographer: @stanlophotography
Florals: @thefloralguru
Dress @kingaiyeh
MUA: @makeupbyashabee
Hair: @hairbymicdiva
Venue: @theliriodendronmansion

Outfit: @poshiedo2
Hair: @teenotchbeauty_sa

Bella @capricondollz
Dress @toginafashion
Makeup @beautebytoby_
Hairstylist @osastouchbeautycare
Styling by @anthonia_11
Photography @yomi.visuals

#AsoEbiBella

Dress: @fenne_designs

PhotoG @awgz.married
#theJABSunion
Planner: @t.signaturesevents

@callmiigaga and bae
Makeup: @ara_oge_concepts

Bella: @mrs.helena.figure
Dress: @scholtzruberto

Wedding Guest @teminikan__
Outfit @deronmuofficial

Belle @chimdiya.x. Dress @soluchbysoso

 

Kids!

Oh my ovaries 😍😍 Baby Aurelia Photography: @poshbabies_photography
Outfit: her mum

@unlimitedtiaraoluwa 📸: @mofebamuyiwa
👗: @akofashionstyle

Dad @tlrcouture
Photo @modu27photography
Mum @anike_isijola
Styled @elanfashion_ng
Backdrop @kraftcustombackdrops

@kolawoleajeyemi and Ire
Outfit by @kolawoleclothingsandshoes

 

 

Related Topics:
AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Peace Chinenye: 6 Lucrative Online Businesses for Nigerian Youth

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Does your Brand Have a Core Message?

Have you Read Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Latest Short Story, “Olikoye”?

Tips for Becoming a Transgenerational Actor, according to Joke Silva

Adefolake Adekola: The Facemask Pandemic in Nigeria
Advertisement
css.php