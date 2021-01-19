Enjoy Every Moment of Chiamaka & John’s Beautiful Wedding

Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Chiamaka and John are officially married – by all standards!

From the pre-wedding shoot to the champagne bridal shower and now the wedding, the #AJExperience has been nothing short of a thrill! (you should totally catch up on www.bellanaijaweddings.com).

The couple went from a friendly neighbour relationship have taken it up several notches. Years after, Chiamaka and John said their “I do’s” in a beautiful white and Igbo traditional wedding. Their traditional wedding was a beautiful display of colours, culture, food and music. The joy of the two families coming together is so evident in the phots. The elated groom, John and his groomsmen also came fully representing, to get his woman.  They took the same energy to their white wedding, reception and after-party.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of love, bliss and happiness.

 

 

Traditional Wedding

 

There and then I knew no other person could even come close to how much he means to me. He takes butterflies and everything in between to a whole new level. The best love stories are the ones you don’t see coming. Ours took us by surprise and swept us right off our feet.

 

 

Credits

Traditional wedding

Bridal Styling: @style_by_ruvero
Hairstylist: @liisignature
Asoebi fabrics: @thefabricexperience
Bride’s Outfits: @lakimmyfashion
Groom’s Outfit: @houseofdagladash
George Outfit: @tubo__
Asooke: @bimmms24
Jewelry: @tavinbeads
Gele /beads: @ttgele_
Hand fan @beadzbyz
Effects: @cloudeffects
Photography and Videography: @nonniz_photography
Small chops and Palmwine: @canif_cocktailsandtreat
Ushers and Waiters: @regishostesses
White Wedding

Bride: @princessa_the_first
Planner: @elithan_events
Bridal styling: @style_by_ruvero
Bride’s makeup: @dumsyglowtouch
Bridal hairstyling: @styled_by_promay
Groom and Groom’s men styling: @houseofbagladash
Bridal robe: @phronesia_by_ugo
Bridesmaids PJ: @brideandmaidfactory
Hair vine: @brideandmaidfactory
Earring: @tavinbeads
Bouquet: @camakabespokepieces
Bridesmaids bouquet: @uwayensevents_bridal
Hairstyling: @maryscottbeautysalon
Bridesmaids makeup: @meldismakeup @leatty.beauty
Photography: @lexisweddings @temiolukayweddings
Videography: @grandeffectsng
Small chops and cocktails: @canif_cocktailsandtreat
Food Caterer: @southernfriedchickencalabar1
Decor: @event_checkbox

BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

