Enjoy Every Moment of Chiamaka & John’s Beautiful Wedding

Chiamaka and John are officially married – by all standards!

From the pre-wedding shoot to the champagne bridal shower and now the wedding, the #AJExperience has been nothing short of a thrill! (you should totally catch up on www.bellanaijaweddings.com).

The couple went from a friendly neighbour relationship have taken it up several notches. Years after, Chiamaka and John said their “I do’s” in a beautiful white and Igbo traditional wedding. Their traditional wedding was a beautiful display of colours, culture, food and music. The joy of the two families coming together is so evident in the phots. The elated groom, John and his groomsmen also came fully representing, to get his woman. They took the same energy to their white wedding, reception and after-party.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of love, bliss and happiness.

Traditional Wedding

There and then I knew no other person could even come close to how much he means to me. He takes butterflies and everything in between to a whole new level. The best love stories are the ones you don’t see coming. Ours took us by surprise and swept us right off our feet.

Credits

Hand fan @beadzbyz

Photography and Videography: @nonniz_photography

Small chops and Palmwine: @canif_cocktailsandtreat

Ushers and Waiters: @regishostesses

White Wedding