Connect with us

Features Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 367

Events Features

Women’s March Global Set to Host the Virtual Edition of “The Global Count” Campaign | January 21st

Features Living

Lola Odele: The Wounds We Don't Talk About

Features

E.B Ayo: We Need to Create a Simple Industrialised Production Process to Get a Better Economy

Features

Why is the Ugandan Government Scared of Opposition?

Features

Firecracker Toyeen: The One Time I was De-badged as a Prefect

Features

Ifeanyi Abraham: Men Need to Learn How to Stop Mansplaining

Career Features

Buife Nomeh: How to Exude Confidence on Stage & Win Over your Audience

Features Inspired

Etashe Linto: 7 Things I Learned From Last Year

Features

Oluwatosin Olaseinde: Achieve your 2021 Financial Goals With these Surefire Tips

Features

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 367

AsoEbi Bella

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak
Makeup @ariyike_mua
Gele @adufegele

Belle @posioflagos
Makeup: @tobie_peters
Gele @royalgele

Muse @realmabelmakun
Outfit @chic_byveekeejames
Styled @medlinboss
Makeup @karomzsignature
Hair Styled @dv_hairsalon
Gele @adufegele
Photography @officialphotofreak

@hartiesmakeovers
Gele @mr_tee_gele
Fabric @3embersfabrics
Tailored by @rhymatclothiers

@temicam_
Dress @annie_signature
Makeup @bewajibeauty
Fabric @kubisfabrics

Outfit by @dc.couture

@_jhene____

Bella: @mz.vanny
Dress: @melodia_ng
Makeup : @adornedbyjoy

#AsoEbiBella

Dress: @cedarplanet_clothing

Bella: @yhemmie126
Dress: @sarabellcoutureng
Shot by @cheffishshotz
Make up @makeupbymoladehh

Makeup: @Makeupkwin
Dress: @goodgirlcode
Photography: @oluwatobbie
Hair: @fjesam

Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Makeup @seun_williams
Photography @officialphotofreak

@evamodika in @ericamoorebrand

@princenelsonenwerem Outfit: @jeffurbanclothing

Bella: @vnikeogu_

Bride: @ay_que_linda
Groom: @cd_ojiudu
Photography: @maticweddings
Planner: @nyr.events

#AsoEbiBella @callmiigaga

@_iphy and her husband

@serwaaamihere
Outfit @yartelgh
Photography : @chocolate_shot_it

Outfit @janesvogue

@nanaadjoawalker

Kids!

Kaito and his beautiful family
Setup & photographed @onizehcapture

Fabric: @glitz_allure_fabrics
Make up: @ennieyapha
Styled by: @taclassicstyling
Photography: @eleanorgoodeyphotography

Related Topics:
AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Women’s March Global Set to Host the Virtual Edition of “The Global Count” Campaign | January 21st

Lola Odele: The Wounds We Don’t Talk About

E.B Ayo: We Need to Create a Simple Industrialised Production Process to Get a Better Economy

Why is the Ugandan Government Scared of Opposition?

Firecracker Toyeen: The One Time I was De-badged as a Prefect
Advertisement
css.php