Richard Mofe Damijo looks Delectable in this New Freshbydotun Collection

Nigerian menswear brand Freshbydotun has unveiled its New Year collection tagged Forever Young, modelled by iconic Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo.

According to the statement of the brand

Our collection embodies creativity, quality, and excellence with proper attention to details, the pieces are created for the ever-stylish man.

We worked with the richest and finest fabrics to create all the designs in the collection, and each piece oozes of elegance and sophistication.