Style
Richard Mofe Damijo looks Delectable in this New Freshbydotun Collection
Nigerian menswear brand Freshbydotun has unveiled its New Year collection tagged Forever Young, modelled by iconic Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo.
According to the statement of the brand
Our collection embodies creativity, quality, and excellence with proper attention to details, the pieces are created for the ever-stylish man.
We worked with the richest and finest fabrics to create all the designs in the collection, and each piece oozes of elegance and sophistication.
See the full collection below
The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!
Credits
Brand:@freshbydotun
Model:@mofedamijo
Photography:@spotlightpi