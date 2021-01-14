Connect with us

Style

Richard Mofe Damijo looks Delectable in this New Freshbydotun Collection

Features Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 367

Style

Style Star: Here are 10 Times Ini Edo Slayed in Black!

Style

This is How Style Stars are Rocking Pink this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 128

Style

Men's Fashion Inspiration: Here's how to Wear Bright Colours in 2021

Style

#WorkWearFashion Your Ultimate Guide to Elegant Workwear: Issue 57

Style

IMAN is a Visionary on the New Harper’s BAZAAR UK Cover!

Style

Tessa Thompson looked her Best Yet rocking Braids & this Rodarte Outfit

Style

Read Isoken Ogiemwonyi’s Last Letter as BellaNaija Style Editor-At-Large

Style

Need Stylish Outfit Ideas for the Week? Get Inspired by Grace Alex's Minimalist Style!

Style

Richard Mofe Damijo looks Delectable in this New Freshbydotun Collection

BellaNaija Style

Published

6 mins ago

 on

Nigerian menswear brand Freshbydotun has unveiled its New Year collection tagged Forever Young, modelled by iconic Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo.

According to the statement of the brand

Our collection embodies creativity, quality, and excellence with proper attention to details, the pieces are created for the ever-stylish man.

We worked with the richest and finest fabrics to create all the designs in the collection, and each piece oozes of elegance and sophistication.

See the full collection below

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

 

Credits
Brand:@freshbydotun
Model:@mofedamijo
Photography:@spotlightpi

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Women’s March Global Set to Host the Virtual Edition of “The Global Count” Campaign | January 21st

Lola Odele: The Wounds We Don’t Talk About

E.B Ayo: We Need to Create a Simple Industrialised Production Process to Get a Better Economy

Why is the Ugandan Government Scared of Opposition?

Firecracker Toyeen: The One Time I was De-badged as a Prefect
Advertisement
css.php