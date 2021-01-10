Style Star: Here are 10 Times Ini Edo Slayed in Black!

Nollywood’s sweetheart Ini Edo has continually won our hearts with her killer sense of style. The fashionista has mastered the art of always looking her best with, numerous drop-dead gorgeous ensembles that leave us obsessed.

One thing to note is, the beauty has an undying love for classic black ensembles whether she’s off duty or on the red carpet, trust Ini to come through with the slayage!

The key to Ini’s no-fail looks? Great hair, stunning makeup, high heels, sequinned dresses and a form-fitting silhouette.

Date night or not, we have listed 10 0f our favourite black ensembles, to inspire your next night out- courtesy, Ini Edo.