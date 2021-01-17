Every Cute Outfit Nomzamo Mbatha Wore on her Stylish Western Cape Vacation

The actor, producer and all-round TV sweetheart is one of the most fearless women in the African entertainment industry. Expertly interpreting trends to fit her very developed personal style, Nomzamo Mbatha does not play when it comes to what she wears.

To ring in the new year, the PUMA ambassador took a trip to a scenic château in Western Cape, South Africa with her “13 kids”. She wrote in one Instagram caption:

They make noise, they eat A LOT, they get up to mischief and take videos on my phone just for just. They’re kind, hilarious, smart and generous. Us. These past few days. Hanging with my crew and doing LOVE in the most beautiful, fun and full way…

Safe to say the holiday was filled with fun, laughter and stylish moments to inspire our 2021 travel style. Ahead, take a look at some of the sexy and chic ensembles that solidified our love for Nomzamo’s style on her latest trip.

