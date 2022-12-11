Here’s What you Need to Know about the 2022 U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit & How to Join the Conversation on BellaNaija

Hey BNers!

It’s Mary Edoro and IK Nwosu.

We’re excited to share with you that we’re in Washington D.C to attend the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit (USALS) 2022 hosted by President Joe Biden. The Summit will bring 50 African delegations, U.S. officials, business and political leaders, and African and diaspora young leaders together to strengthen the U.S.-Africa partnership.

The 3-day event is aimed at building shared values between the United States and Africa including economic engagement, peace and security advancement, and the reinforcement of democracy, human rights, and civil society. It will feature an African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum, a Business Forum, and a Climate Forum as well as other side events. Conversations will revolve around higher education, creative industries, African diaspora in the U.S., trade and investment promotion, environmental equity and climate action, and health cooperation.

We will also be joining conversations on actualising the digitisation agenda, investments in the creative industries, as well as women’s rights.

The U.S. government, through the Summit, will demonstrate its commitment to Africa as well as highlight the importance of its relationship and cooperation with the continent on shared global opportunities.

Here’s what to expect:

African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum

With the theme “Amplifying Voices: Building Partnerships that Last,” this forum is a platform for young African and diaspora leaders to fashion innovative solutions to pressing challenges. It also seeks to strengthen the United States’ diaspora engagement and dialogue between U.S. officials and the diaspora in the States. The forum will feature three breakout sessions: higher education; creative industries; and environmental equity. It will take place on Day 1 (December 13, 2022) of the summit

Conservation, Climate Adaptation, and a Just Energy Transition Forum

Although Africa contributes extremely low emissions per capita, it stands to suffer some of the most severe effects of climate change. The forum will bring together African and U.S. stakeholders, including U.S. cabinet members, African heads of state and ministers, businesses, youth, and civil society and philanthropic organisations for a discussion on shared efforts to conserve and restore the continent’s ecosystems and rich natural resources – while also diversifying its energy matrix, realising energy access and energy security goals, and building sustainable supply chains. Themed “Building Our Green Future Together,” the forum will also hold on Day 1 of the Summit.

U.S.-Africa Business Forum (USABF)

Taking place on Day 2 (December 14, 2022) of the summit, this forum is by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the Corporate Council on Africa, in partnership with the Prosper Africa initiative. It will focus on promoting two-way trade and investment partnerships to elevate Africa’s role in the global economy, scale innovation and entrepreneurship, and drive advancements in key sectors.